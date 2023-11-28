Guwahati: In a move that could hamper petrol-diesel supply in the state, the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union has announced that they would no longer be transporting petroleum products into Meghalaya from Wednesday.

The move has come just two days after Meghalaya Police declared they had busted a well-established fuel theft and adulteration ring on National Highway 6 and even detained 14 individuals.

The Mazdoor Union claimed in the petition which was written to the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs that Meghalaya Police has been torturing oil tanker drivers and attendants since November 24 under the pretext of wrongdoing.

The letter that the Union has written claims, “They forcibly caught some tankers and those who were stationed outside a Dhaba for food at 22 Mile,” and added that the following day, police officers also arbitrarily detained some loaded tankers.

The letter states that although anyone caught red-handed engaging in improper behaviour can face legal consequences, innocent people should not be subjected to harassment in the name of checking malpractices.

The statement of the Union was in response to reports from tanker crews that they were afraid to transport the load to Meghalaya.