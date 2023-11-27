Shillong: Meghalaya has recorded a high prevalence of sexual offences, with 58% of reported cases involving these crimes.

This alarming statistic was revealed at the launch of the “NEYI CHETNA 2.0” National Gender Campaign at the state level, organized by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS).

In her virtual address, Meghalaya Health Minister Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of addressing gender-based violence, particularly against women and girls.

She noted that this issue is a global pandemic, with approximately 1 in 3 women worldwide having experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

The Nayi Chetna Campaign aims to promote gender equality and eliminate violence against women and gender-diverse individuals.

The campaign will be observed across 34 Indian states and UTs till 23 December and will be led by DAY-NRLM’s self-help groups network of over 9.8 crore rural women members.

Data from NFHS – 5 shows that more than 77% women still do not report or talk about their experience of violence. Such findings, as well as experiences of violence of women SHG members across the country is what encouraged this initiative.

