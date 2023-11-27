Imphal: A 38-year-old Kuki tribal villager was reportedly killed due to mistaken identity at Tinkhaikhullen village of Kangpokpi district adjacent to the Irengbam village of Bishnupur district in the state in the wee hours on Monday, officials said.

Thangjangam Kuki, 38, was allegedly shot dead by erring fellow Kuki village volunteers at around 12.45 am on Monday at Tinkhaikhullen village of Manipur.

The dead man could have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Their attackers may have wrongly believed him to be the Meiteis who were attacking the tribals.

In the ongoing communal violence, the Kukis of Tinkhaikhullen village and Meiteis residing in Irengban Bishnupur district engaged in gunfights at regular intervention.

However, the deployments of the Gorkha Regiments and state forces have always managed to neutralize the fighting.

Owing to the eruption of violence in these two villages, the central forces stopped the paddy (rice) harvesting at Irengbam village for three days — November 25, 26, and 27, 2023 in fear of the recurrence of violence.

In this Meitei village, harvestings are being carried out with the deployment of heavy security forces due to the possible violence.