AIZAWL: Thirty more Myanmarese soldiers who fled to Mizoram after clashes with pro-democracy forces in Myanmar were airlifted to Moreh in Manipur.

The soldiers surrendered to Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police before being airlifted to Moreh in Manipur by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

This brings the total number of Myanmar army personnel airlifted from Mizoram to Moreh to 104.

The first batch of 15 Myanmar soldiers were airlifted on Wednesday morning, followed by a second batch of 15 later in the day.

The soldiers fled their camps at Lialaipi/Lailenpi in Chin State, Myanmar, after the camps were overrun by pro-democracy forces.

The clashes occurred on Monday, and the soldiers crossed the border into Mizoram for their safety.

In a separate incident, 45 Myanmar soldiers fled their camps at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi villages, near the Zokhawthar Indo-Myanmar border trade centre in Champhai district, and fled to Mizoram on November 13.

They were airlifted from nearby Hnahlan village the next day.

The influx of Myanmar soldiers into Mizoram is putting a strain on the state’s resources, the government claimed.

The Mizoram government has appealed to the central government for assistance in providing food, shelter, and medical care for the refugees.