Imphal: The Manipur government has suspended internet services for five days across the state after a vehicle was set ablaze by a group of people at Phougakchao Ikhang in Bishnupur district on Saturday evening.

According to an official order, issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash, some anti-social elements are trying to incite public anger by transmitting hate speeches on social media.

The Bishnupur District Magistrate imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the valley for two months following the vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 men at Phougakchao Ikhang .

The incident has sparked communal tension in the state.

Tension has been brewing in the state after All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the state on Friday morning.



The ATSUM is an effective body of tribal students in the state.

The ATSUM had been demanding the introduction of Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 in the assembly.

A valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun shut down its Imphal office of ATSUM in the valley area after the imposition of lockdown.

Meitei Leepun claimed that the blockade targets the valley area of the state.

The supply of commodities from Assam in the state has been hard hit by the blockade imposed by ATSUM.

The long queue of trucks loaded with materials is growing on the Imphal-Dimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribum highway with the passing time.