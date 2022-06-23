The Manipur government has approved 1961 as the base year to identify ‘natives’ of the state and implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

“1961 has been approved as the base year for identifying natives and ILP implementation,” Manipur minister Letpao Haokip said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Manipur cabinet on Wednesday, which was chaired by chief minister Biren Singh.

“Guidelines for the effective implementation of ILP will be issued soon by the Manipur government,” Haokip added.

Also read: Assam: Massive protest by Trinamool Congress against hosting of rebel Maharashtra MLAs

In December 2019, the Centre had extended the purview of ILP in Manipur following protests in the run-up to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now Act).

ILP is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen to the state for a specific time period.

This is in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 and section 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1973 (Regulation 5 of 1873).

ILP came into force in Manipur on January 1, 2020.