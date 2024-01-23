Imphal: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) deployed a three-member special team to Manipur on Monday, January 22, to assess the volatile situation in the state following recent outbreaks of violence.

The team, led by AK Mishra, Advisor to the MHA and Interlocutor for talks with Kuki insurgent groups, arrived in Imphal by a special flight from Delhi.

Mishra’s visit comes in the wake of increasing tensions and deadly attacks in Manipur, particularly in the border town of Moreh.

Militant attacks across the state claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including eight civilians.

Notably, Mishra had previously convened a meeting with Kuki-Zo leaders in Churachandpur district on November 9, 2023.

Joining Mishra on the team are Rajesh Kumble, Joint Director of SIB Manipur, and Mandeep Singh, Joint Director of SIB New Delhi.

Their mission during their stay will be to comprehend the ground realities in Manipur and gain a clear understanding of the current situation.