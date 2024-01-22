Guwahati: As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Meghalaya on Monday, he said that the “yatra” was launched from Manipur to bring it to the attention of the entire country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the impact of what he termed as the divisive politics propagated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

Gandhi said that the tragic consequences of the politics of “hatred and violence” have led to numerous deaths and extensive property loss in Manipur.

He said that the pain experienced by the people of Manipur was a consequence of the ideology he attributed to the RSS and BJP.

Gandhi also questioned the absence of a visit to Manipur by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

He raised the question, “Is Manipur not an Indian state? Are the people of Manipur not part of India?”

While accusing the PM of a lack of interest in resolving the violence in Manipur, Gandhi asserted that the situation could be addressed within three days if the Prime Minister was committed to putting an end to the unrest.