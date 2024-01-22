Guwahati: A personal security officer (PSO) who was on security duty of former Assam Police DGP, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reportedly died by suicide on Monday.

As per the reports, the deceased shot himself dead.

He has been identified as Adhir Barman, a resident of Dhubri.

A source said that the deceased recently went on to his home at the Nidani Village located in Chapar, Dhubri.

He spent a month there and came back last Saturday.

However, on Sunday night he took the drastic step of shooting himself dead with his service gun.

It was not exactly known why he took the step but the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The deceased had been attached to the former DGP’s service for a long time.

However, it has now been reported that he was supposed to be transferred soon.

He was also suffering from health related issues.

An investigation is being carried out to identify the cause behind Barman choosing the extreme step.