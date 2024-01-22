Guwahati: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will enter Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, January 23, but with a revised route.

The procession, originally planned to traverse the city, will now bypass it entirely and proceed along the highway for security and traffic considerations.

The Yatra will begin at Khanapara point, proceed on foot to Gorchuk, and then continue onwards to Kamrup Rural district with a scheduled halt in Hajo.

A source said that this altered route comes after there were concerns about potential security issues and traffic disruptions if the Yatra entered the city.

“We have been working closely with the Assam Police and other authorities to ensure the smooth passage of the Yatra,” said a senior Congress leader involved in the Yatra’s coordination.

“While we regret any inconvenience caused by the change in route, we believe it is necessary to prioritize the safety of participants and minimize disruptions for Guwahati residents.”

Some Congress supporters have expressed disappointment, but others understand the reasons behind the change.

It may be mentioned that Assam Congress president, Bhupen Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “BJP goons” close to a legislator.

The incident was reported from the Jamugurihat area in the Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday (January 21).

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

It may be mentioned that Sushanta Biswa Sarma, who is the brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the current SP of Sonitpur district where the alleged attacks took place on Congress leaders.