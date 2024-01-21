HAFLONG: Mohet Hojai has been elected as the chairperson of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) on Sunday (January 21).

Hojai was elected during a special session of the council held in Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Hojai was elected unopposed as a member of the NCHAC from Maibang West constituency in the election to the 13th NCHAC held on January 08.

After assuming office, Hojai, while expressing happiness on being elected unopposed, he said that he is hopeful for further progress in the district.

He said that while leading the district down the path of progress with integrity and togetherness was a source of immense happiness, it also came with a great deal of responsibility. He also appealed to her team along with others to work united for the betterment of the district as a whole