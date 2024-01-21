Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come under fire from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for the alleged denial of permission for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Guwahati on January 23.

Additionally, Ramesh, accompanying Rahul Gandhi on the march, leveled sharp criticism towards Sarma for allegedly denying permission to address the media at the Guwahati Press Club, where he was invited to speak.

Ramesh expressed his dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter). He accused the CM of being “nervous and shaken” by the Yatra’s reception in Assam and claimed Sarma was deliberately obstructing their progress and stifling political discourse.

“The Assam CM continues to deny permission to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Guwahati on January 23rd. He is also refusing permission to Rahul Gandhi to interact with the media at the Guwahati Press Club at the Club’s invitation. Clearly, the Assam CM is very nervous and shaken by the tremendous response to the Yatra in Assam so far,” Ramesh wrote on X.

However, Assam Information and Public Relation Minister Pijush Hazarika refuted these allegations.

He stated that the state government has no authority over the Guwahati Press Club’s activities and that decisions on invitations are solely within the club’s purview.

These conflicting statements have further escalated the political tension in Assam, with opposition parties accusing Sarma of attempting to control the narrative and silence dissent.

The Yatra’s popularity in the state adds fuel to the fire, and the denied entry into Guwahati has become a focal point of criticism against his administration.