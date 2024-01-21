Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to Gauhati University authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta, accusing him of criticizing the chief minister for his ‘offensive’ remarks about renowned scholar Dr. Hiren Gohain.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has faced criticism for his alleged derogatory comments directed at Dr. Hiren Gohain, a respected scholar.

A number of prominent figures, including Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a political science professor at Gauhati University, have condemned Sarma’s ‘highly offensive’ statements.

“I have directed the Gauhati University Vice Chancellor to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta. As a faculty member, he frequently criticizes the chief minister, which is unacceptable.

“There are codes of conduct that must be adhered to. A university professor cannot express anything without limitations. The Assam government pays salaries to university faculties,” said Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

Sarma said that the Civil Service Conduct Rules should be applied to professors who criticize the chief minister.

“We will introduce legislation to address this issue in the upcoming Assembly session,” Sarma added.

However, Gauhati University students condemn the Assam CM’s remarks against professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta. The students declared that the allegations of Prof Dutta being irregular in delivering lectures in his class is baseless. The students urge the CM to withdraw his threatening remarks and the allegations imposed on the professor.