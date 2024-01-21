Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a partial dry day in the state on January 22, 2024, a day ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Sarma said while restaurants will be allowed to operate, the sale and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited for the entire day.

Additionally, no restaurants will serve non-vegetarian food until 2 pm, and meat and fish shops will remain closed until 4 pm. After 4 pm, regular operations for these establishments will resume.

“It will be a dry day in Assam tomorrow. Meanwhile, no restaurants will be allowed to serve non-veg food up to 2 pm, while meat or fish shops cannot open before 4 pm. However, after 4 pm, they can do their business,” Chief Minister Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Sunday

The Chief Minister’s announcement follows similar restrictions implemented in several other states across India on the occasion of the historic ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to attend the event in Ayodhya.