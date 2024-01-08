Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teaching Associate on purely temporary basis in the Department of GU Institute of North East India Studies. Gauhati University is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. It also has been a top ranking institute (placed within top 1.12% of all institutes, as per NIRF rankings) for six years in a row and is a NAAC A-Grade institution. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have also been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, academician Dr Maheswar Neog, researcher of folklore, singer Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in the Department of GU Institute of North East India Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : As per UGC norms. Subjects: Political Science, English, History, Sociology and Geography

Specialization : Open

Salary :

Remuneration for the post of Teaching Associates (purely temporary) will be Rs. 27,000/ -(fixed)

per month.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2024 at 11 AM in GU Institute of North East Studies, Gauhati University, Assam

Document verification from 10.30 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. on the day of interview

How to apply :

The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with

relevant original certificates/ documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here