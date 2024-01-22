Guwahati: A rhino carcass has been reportedly found in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Monday hinting at the year’s first suspected poaching incident.

The carcass is reported to be of a female rhino and was found in the Maklung Forest Camp in the Agoratoli Range of the KNP.

Also Read: Assam: Opposition Forum demands CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation

The horn of the rhino was allegedly taken away by the poachers who may have killed it.

While not much detail of the incident was revealed, it has been suspected that the rhino may have been killed by poachers who had entered the park area through the north bank.

Also Read: Tripura: Assam Rifles destroy marijuana plantations worth Rs. 1 crore

The rhino is also suspected to have been killed on Sunday evening and the carcass was found earlier on Monday morning.

The forest department has initiated an investigation to trace the poachers.