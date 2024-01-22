Guwahati: The United Opposition Forum in Assam has condemned the recent attack on Congress leaders in Assam including Rahul Gandhi and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

MLA Akhil Gogoi of Sivasagar, in a press conference strongly denounced the alleged attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Bhupen Borah during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam’s Sonitpur.

The United Opposition Forum condemned the attacks on the Congress leaders, characterizing the incident as a disgraceful representation of Assam.

Akhil Gogoi, speaking on behalf of the United Opposition Forum, called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi claimed that even if the attack occurred without CM Sarma’s knowledge, he remains responsible for failing to maintain law and order during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Accusing the BJP-led government in Assam, Gogoi asserted that the state is not under a jungle raj but is rather being governed in a dictatorial manner resembling Hitler’s regime, emphasizing the need for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation.

Gogoi stated that the country is currently facing an undeclared Emergency-like situation, with a lack of security for the general public.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah reportedly faced an assault, while the car of general secretary Jairam Ramesh was targeted by miscreants in Assam’s Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 21.