GUWAHATI: A delegation of Assam ministers led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 22.

This was decided in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister here on Monday evening.

The meeting also expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of “pram pratistha” of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

“The entire cabinet will pay a solemn visit to Ayodhya on February 22 for darshan of Ram Lalla,” PHE minister and official spokesperson Jayanta Mallahbaruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also gave its nod for setting up a new state university “Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University” to be set up at Gohpur.

“The cabinet approved the Bill Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University which will be tabled in the budget session of the Assam Assembly,” Baruah said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for deserving VGR/PGR in Golaghat district to settle seven landless indigenous families.

“VGR/PGR will be deserved and an equivalent quantum of land will be reserved as VGR/PGR. The proposed VGR/PGR land is under the occupation of the indigenous families since January 2011,” Baruah also said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the release of Rs 400 crore to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as the second instalment under the SOPD Fund (normal) for the 2023-24 fiscal.

The cabinet further gave its approval to Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), Bill, 24 to curb the leakage of question papers and use of unfair means in public examinations.

“The bill aims to reduce cheating during exams and will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of Assam Assembly,” the minister said.

The cabinet also approved for seamless promotion of assistant professors of provincialised colleges with November 8, 2023, being the eligibility cut-off.