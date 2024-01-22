Guwahati: Images featuring Dibyajyoti Saikia, the youth accused of assaulting Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah, alongside BJP MLA Padma Hazarika have surfaced on social media platforms, placing the BJP in a dock.

The images, purportedly capturing Dibyajyoti Saikia’s presence during the alleged assault on APCC President Bhupen Kr Borah at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Jamugurihaat in Sonitpur district on Sunday, have circulated widely on social media on Monday.

The Assam Congress has raised suspicions, specifically pointing fingers at MLA Padma Hazarika for orchestrating the attack on Borah.

Bharat Ch Narah, Chairman of media for BJNY, conveyed the party’s stance in a statement, asserting, “The involvement of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika is suspected behind this cowardly attack.”

While the Congress has filed an FIR in Jamugurihaat Police Station concerning the incident, no arrests have been made so far.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the police to launch an investigation into the matter. However, the Congress party has demanded a judicial probe.

“Cognizant of the limitations of a police inquiry, Congress lacks faith in it and insists on a judicial probe. The government has been given a 24-hour ultimatum to apprehend the culprits; otherwise, the party will be compelled to announce a series of protest programs,” declared Congress leader Bharat Narah.

On Monday, Congress staged a protest at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, denouncing the disruption of the Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra and the attack on the vehicle of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, as well as the physical assault on APCC President Bhupen Kumar Bora.