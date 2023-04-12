IMPHAL: Police said they have arrested a young girl and a 34-year-old youth and recovered 196 grams of heroin in Manipur, a police report said.

Based on a tip-off regarding the supply of heroin, the police laid a trap and arrested Lamjaneng Touthang (20).

She is the daughter of one Hemkhosei Touthang of Yangoulen Village, Moreh, Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, the police said on Wednesday.

The report further stated that Lamjaneng Touthang was arrested along with another alleged drug trafficker namely Doungul Ngamkhomang (34), from New Wayang Village of Chakpikarong, Manipur’s Chandel district also sharing borders with Myanmar on the south.

An officer of the Kakching district police station that the duo have been arrested in an area of Serou Lamkha, about 80 from Imphal on Tuesday afternoon.

Police recovered a total of 196 grams of heroin.

The alleged smugglers brought the contraband heroin in 16 soap cases and then they have been arrested.

Based on their interrogation, the police came to know that they were good friends.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act which is punishable by life term in jail.

Later, they were handed over to the Sugnu police station along with the seized items, the police added.