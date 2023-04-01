IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 5.143 kilograms of brown sugar and 13 grams of heroin from their possessions during different raids during the past 36 hours.

In the southeastern part of Manipur, Singngat police arrested two alleged traffickers, namely T Thangmuanlal (28) and Thangsonmuan (36), both of Churachandpur district along with 5.143 kgs of brown sugar at Sumchinvum village.

Two vehicles, an Activa and a Hondo Dio, used in the transportation of the drug have also been recovered, the police said.

The drug was found inside 286 and 143 soap cases and it was opened in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and local witnesses, the police stated.

Manipur police commandos during a frisking operation arrested a drug peddler identified as Mayengbam Shashikanta (27) from Keishamthong around 1:40 pm Friday from the Keishamthong petrol pump, Imphal and recovered a soap case containing 13 gm of heroin from his possession.

All the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrestees along with the seized items and impounded vehicles are now in the concerned police stations for legal proceedings, the police added.