IMPHAL: Contraband drugs valued at approximately Rs 8.8 crore in the international market have been seized, an official source said on Saturday.

The heroin weighing 2200 grams was apprehended along with a smuggler, a defense wing statement said.

However, the identity of the nabbed alleged smuggler has not been mentioned.

Khuga Battalion Assam Rifles in a drive against the smuggling of drugs from across the border, apprehended one suspected drug smuggler near Singhat Forest Gate of Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south on Friday, the statement stated.

Based on specific input received from across the border regarding clandestine operations of contraband items on NH-102B, troops of Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Pot (MVCP) near Singhat village.

The operation yielded fruitful with the apprehension of one drug peddler.

During the search operation, the paramilitary personnel recovered 166 soap cases of heroin locally called No-4, weighing 2200 grams, worth Rs 8,80,00,000 approximately, the statement asserted.

The apprehended individual along with recovery items have been handed over to Singhat Police for further investigations, the statement added.

The police stated that the arrested smuggler would be booked under the Narcotic Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act.