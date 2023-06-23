IMPHAL: Joint operations will be launched soon by Manipur police and central forces against armed groups and members of rebel outfits under suspension of operations (SoO), who are found violating the agreement.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday (June 23) at Kwakta.

Manipur CM Biren Singh, on Friday (June 23), visited the site of explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Kwakta in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur chief minister stated that armed action will be initiated against members of rebel outfits under SoO, who are found outside designated camps with weapons.

Besides Kwakta, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also visited Moirang and interacted with displaced people.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Firing in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

Firing incidents have been reported from Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

This was informed by the Spear Corps (III Corps) of the Indian Army on Friday (June 23).

“Firing by armed miscreants in areas of Urangpat/Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Imphal East and Kangpokpi (in Manipur),” the Indian Army stated.

The firing incidents took place shortly before noon on Friday (June 23).

“Group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards hill side,” the Army informed.

The armed miscreants opened fire from “automatic weapons towards villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi”.

“Security forces columns deployed in these vacant villages responding in calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage,” the Army added.

The Army further said that “large group of women, part of mob in YKPI and Seijang area preventing movement of additional columns into the area”.