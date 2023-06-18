AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has assured his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh of safety and security to the people of the Meitei community, residing in Mizoram.

“Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh.

Notably, the chief ministers of Mizoram and Manipur had a telephonic conversation on Sunday (June 18) afternoon.

During the conversation, Manipur CM Biren Singh sought aid from the Mizoram government in “resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence”.

“The request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga informed.

“I assured the chief minister of Manipur stating that government of Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it,” Zoramthanga said.

“I further stated that we support the steps taken by the government of Manipur and the central government,” the Mizoram CM told Biren Singh.

The Mizoram CM also apprised Manipur chief minister Biren Singh that the “people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security”.

It may be mentioned here that the Mizoram government has urged the Centre to expedite the release of relief to over 11,000 internally displaced people from violence-hit Manipur.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for the displaced people, who are taking shelter in different parts of the state since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

According to the Mizoram home department, altogether 11,503 people fleeing ethnic violence in Manipur have entered Mizoram till Friday.

Of this, 8,634 people live outside the relief camps, while 2,869 people have lodged in 35 relief camps set up by the government and villages.