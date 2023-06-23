IMPHAL: Imposition of President’s Rule in violence-hit seems to be “not on the cards”.

If reports are to be believed, discussions of imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur are “not on the table” during the all-party meeting, slated to be held on Saturday (June 24).

It may be mentioned here that the union home ministry has convened an all-party meeting on Saturday (June 24) to discuss the volatile situation in the Northeast state of Manipur.

The all-party meeting on Manipur violence will be held at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on June 24 and will be chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

According to reports, discussions on imposition of President’s Rule has been moved out of agenda following a briefing on the situation in Manipur by Assam chief minister and convenor of the Northeast democratic alliance (NEDA) – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma had met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 21.

It may be mentioned here that Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited Manipur earlier this month and held meetings with chief minister N Biren Singh over the situation in the state.

He also met representatives of different Meitei organisations of Manipur in Imphal.

A day later, the NEDA convenor also met leaders of Kuki rebel groups under suspension of operations (SoO) in Guwahati.

Notably, several opposition political parties, civil society organisations and tribal bodies have demanded immediate imposition of President’s Rule in turmoil-hit Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Allegations have also been raised by several sections that the all-party meeting on Manipur violence was purposefully called at a time when Modi was not in the country, so as the Prime Minister doesn’t have to attend it.

Notably, even as the Northeast state of Manipur continues to be on the boil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a ‘stoic’ silence on the matter.

In fact, PM Narendra Modi opted to take a trip to the United States, instead of visiting Manipur or at least utter a word on the violence-ravaged Northeast state.