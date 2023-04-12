IMPHAL: A vehicle lifter who was arrested red-handed in broad daylight was paraded in presence of the general public near the State Bank of India, Head Office in Manipur capital Imphal.

Personnel of the City traffic control police while rendering daily services in front of the SBI Imphal saw suspicious movement of a youth who was trying to start a two-wheeler (Jupiter) at around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Also read: Manipur: IMFL bottles seized during raids in Imphal

When the traffic control personnel inquired about what he was doing, without giving any answer, the young man fled away from the spot, leaving a bunch of keys he used trying to start the vehicle.

After a long chase, the suspected vehicle lifter was nabbed at the Majorkhul area about a distance of 300 meters.

Also read: Manipur : Gambling racket busted in Imphal; eight arrested

Upon his questioning, the youth identified himself as Makakmayum Sajid Khan, 23, from Kshetrigao Imphal East and presently staying at Hapta Golapati, Imphal East.

He confessed that he was trying to steal the vehicle, the police said.

Later, the report added that Sajid was handed over to the City Police station for further necessary legal action.