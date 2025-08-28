Imphal: Manipur Police, in coordination with central forces, arrested two cadres of valley-based underground outfits and recovered arms and explosives during separate operations on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

In the first operation, an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG), identified as Suraj Oinam alias Chingkhomba/Abungo (23) of Singjamei Oinam Thingel, Imphal West, was arrested from the Canchipur area under Singjamei Police Station.

In the second operation, the joint team apprehended an active cadre of the banned KYKL group, Sarangthem Ibomcha Meitei alias Luwangba (22), from his residence at Itham Wangma Mayai Leikai under Thoubal Dam Police Station, Imphal East district. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Following interrogation, security personnel carried out a third operation in the Khongnangpokpi area under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West, and recovered: One Pompi gun, One country-made rifle, One HE No. 36 grenade, One radio handset and One radio handset charger.

Officials confirmed that further investigations are underway.

