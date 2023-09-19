Imphal: A team of the India Army and Assam Rifles apprehended two alleged smugglers with a consignment of illegal liquor of estimated cost Rs 1 lakh at Bethel in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar.

An official statement said that during a routine vehicle check, the Indian Army team intercepted a Mahindra Bolero and a Ford Figo.

The Bolero was being driven by one Tonggin Haokip, a resident of Jangnom village in Churachandpur (Manipur). The Figo was driven by Ngamminlen Baithe, a resident of B Salvaphai village in Churachandpur.

‘They were found transporting illegal liquor from Myanmar into Manipur through the porous Churahcnapdur district.

The teams during the operation seized 46 bottles of Whisky Imperial Blue (700 ml each), 461 bottles of Star Honey Lemon Mix Liquor (Alcohol 20%, 640 ml each), 47 bottles of Honey Lemon Premium Quality liquor (30% Alcohol, 640 ml each), and 24 bottles of Super Honey Lemon Premium Quality (30% Alcohol, 640 ml each).

The total value of the seized liquor is estimated to be worth a little over Rs 1 lakh.

The recovered items, the accused and the vehicles were handed over to the Churachandpur district Police Station for further action, the statement added.