IMPHAL: As many as four indigenous tribes of Manipur, on Thursday, announced their support towards the state government’s campaign against drugs.

TheJoint Tribe Council (JTC) and Joint Tribe Students’ Association, on behalf of the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme tribes in Manipur submitted a declaration to CM Biren Singh stating their support towards the state government’s campaign against drugs.

The declaration states that the four indigenous cognate tribes in Manipur: Inpui, Laingmai, Rongmei and Zeme had never practiced poppy cultivation nor have been involved in any kind of illegal drugs trade.

The declaration further reiterated the stand of the four tribes against illegal drugs trade and poppy cultivation.

The joint tribes organisations also resolved to continue preserving and conserving the unadulterated forests and its resources.

Meanwhile, stressing on the harmful effects of poppy cultivation on the environment including deforestation, degradation of soil fertility and pollution of water bodies, Manipur CM Biren Singh appealed to all those carrying out drugs related activities to stop it and come out in support of the state government’s “War on Drugs” campaign.