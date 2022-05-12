Vehicular movement along two highways that connect Manipur with Mizoram have been snapped following heavy rains.

Torrential rains have washed away the newly constructed road diversions on national highways – 102B and 2.

The national highway 120B is commonly known as Guite road and national highway 2 is known as Tipaimukh road.

A duct for the Tuivai river on national highway 102B was recently put in place after the old Bailey bridge over the river collapsed on May 2.

However, the duct proved to be too small for the increasing water levels of the river as it eventually got washed away.

The fate of national highway 2 was no different, as the road diversion put in place to accommodate movement over Luipi river in between Leijangphai and Tallian villages, too was submerged by the rising water level.

Both the national highways are located in Churachandpur district of Manipur.