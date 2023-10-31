Imphal: Three Special commandos of the Manipur police sustained injuries in an ambush launched by suspected Kuki militants after killing a Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chingtham Anandkumar of Moreh police station on Tuesday, the police said.

The attacks were reported at different locations in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on Tuesday.

This prompted a state cabinet meeting that directed for launching of a joint operation in Moreh and adjoining areas to nab the culprits responsible for the crime.

Also Read: Assam: Forest department carries out eviction drive at Loharghat

A Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chingtham Anandkumar of Moreh was shot dead while he was overseeing preparations on the Eastern Ground for a helicopter landing on Tuesday.

Following the report of the killing, a reinforced team of Manipur police commandos rushed towards Moreh.

However, the team was ambushed by militants at a place in between Sinam and Bungyang villages in the same district at around 3 pm.

Also Read: Assam: Dacoit injured in police firing in Dhubri attempting to flee

Three policemen were injured in the attacks and they were given treatment at the Raj Medicity, Imphal the police said.

At the time of filing this report, firing has been continuing between the police and Kuki militants at and around the Sinam and Bungyang villages about 70 km from Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning.

The state Cabinet with the chief minister in the chair directed for launching a joint operation in Moreh and adjoining areas to nab the culprits responsible for the crime, and to continue the same till the culprits are arrested.

Cabinet also noted that additional State forces have been detailed from Imphal for the purpose. The operations have since started.