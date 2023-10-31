Guwahati: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the state, a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh was shot dead while he was overseeing preparations on the Eastern Ground for a helicopter landing on Tuesday morning.

The deceased officer Chingtham Anand is suspected of being shot dead by Kuki militants when the Moreh Police team was engaged in overseeing preparations for a helicopter landing. The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Moreh Ward No. 7, Eastern Shine School Ground, under the Tengnoupal district.

The Kuki militants ambushed the police team that were present in the ground and shot Anand in the stomach which resulted in his untimely demise.

A user on Twitter wrote that a sniper fired at Anand, hitting him in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through his back. He was overseeing preparations on the Eastern Ground for a helicopter landing when the sniper took the shot. Tragically, Anand succumbed to his injuries and passed away at Moreh PHC.

The user further said, “I’ve had the privilege of playing football with Sir Anand before, and he was exceptionally talented. We have lost a decorated police officer.”

The Manipur police team is further investigating the incident.