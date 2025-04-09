Manipur student bodies demand repeal of AFSPA, call it 'Black law'

Imphal: A coalition of six major student organizations in Manipur has strongly demanded the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), calling it a “black law” that perpetuates fear and violates human rights.

The demand comes in response to the Centre’s decision to extend the Act in the state for another six months starting April 1, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The student groups All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), AIMS, Democratic Students’ Association of Manipur (DESAM), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), and Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA issued a joint statement on Tuesday, condemning the continued enforcement of AFSPA in Manipur.

Also Read: Khanapara playground: College student union’s GS versus AAU authority

Labeling the Act as repressive and undemocratic, the student bodies claimed it has long enabled violations of fundamental human rights in the conflict-affected state. They pointed to instances of alleged “fake encounter killings,” enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial violence committed under the guise of counter-insurgency operations as consequences of the law’s misuse.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“AFSPA has created an atmosphere of fear and impunity, allowing security forces to act without accountability,” the statement said. The organizations emphasized that such legislation has no place in a democratic country and should be immediately repealed.

Also Read: Assam: AASU backed candidates sweep Dibrugarh university PG students’ union elections

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its notification issued on March 30, 2025, extended AFSPA across the state of Manipur for six more months, declaring it a “disturbed area” under Section 3 of the Act.

However, the extension excludes specific areas under the jurisdiction of 12 police stations in Imphal and surrounding districts, including Lamphel, Singjamei, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Also Read: Manipur police apprehend alleged rapist, victim rescued

AFSPA was originally imposed in 1958 in the Naga-dominated areas of the then Union Territory of Manipur. Since then, it has remained a contentious issue, drawing widespread criticism from human rights groups, civil society, and student organizations.

The coalition urged the government to listen to the voices of the people and to take immediate steps toward repealing the Act, which they believe has no role in fostering peace or justice in the region.