DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Monday (October 09), bagged 13 seats, including president, vice-president and general secretary posts, in the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) elections.

Among 18 posts, five of them were won by PNGB, who were mostly independent candidates.

Although the ABVP, NSUI and ACP also put up candidates for the varsity elections, they failed to have any considerable impact in the polls.

The president and vice-president candidates, who won under the banner of AASU are: Syed Rohit Rahman and Himasish Kalita.

Also read: Two Assam Congress leaders suspended for participating in ‘BJP government-sponsored’ Amrit Kalash Yatra

Himangshu Shankar Gogoi was elected as general secretary while Ashish Gogoi as assistant general secretary.

No untoward incident was reported during the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) elections in Assam.

Earlier, AASU and NSUI won key posts in Gauhati University students’ body polls in Assam.

The candidates backed by AASU and NSUI bagged the two key posts—president and general secretary.

NSUI candidate Himanjit Deka won the post of general secretary, while AASU’s Jintu Das bagged the post of president in the Gauhati University students’ body polls in Assam.

Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP)’s Arif Hussain Mir won the post of PGSU vice president.