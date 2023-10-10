GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress has suspended two of its leaders for participating in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which was initiated by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state recently.

The two suspended Assam Congress leaders are: Matia block Congress president Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara Mahila Congress president Afruza Begum.

“As per news aired on electronic media Goalpara East MLA, Shri AK Rasheed Alam, Matia Block Congress President under Goalpara DCC Shri Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara district Mahila Congress President Smt Afruza Begum took part in the BJP Government-sponsored political programme Amrit Kalash Yatra,” a suspension order of the Congress party stated.

“Matia BCC President Shri Aynul Hoque Choudhury and Goalpara District Mahila Congress President Smt Afruza Begum are suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect,” the suspension order added.

It said: “By taking part in this Government-sponsored PR programme, you both have caused huge damage to the Party and disillusioned lakhs of Party workers.”

The Assam Congress criticised the three leaders for taking part in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, at a time when “the Assam chief minister has publicly: called for burning 10 Janpath, the residence of Smt Sonia Gandhi… questioned the DNA of our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi… circulated highly objectionable picture of Shri Rahul Gandhi as the avatar of Ravan”.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Assam Congress MLA AK Rasheed Alam stood to face disciplinary actions.