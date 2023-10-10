NEW DELHI: The Congress party has reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of Palestinians to land and self-government.

A resolution in this regard was passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday (October 09).

“The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect,” the resolution said.

Earlier, the Congress party had condemned the attacks on the people of Israel by Hamas, a Palestinian fundamentalist organisation, on October 7.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue.

He said that, however in the process, the national security interests of the Israelis must also be ensured.

“The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel,” Jairam Ramesh had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has expressed its anguish over the war that broke out in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas that has killed over a thousand people in two days.