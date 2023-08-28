Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Inspector of Colleges and Registrar.

Name of posts :

Inspector of Colleges

Registrar

No. of posts :

Inspector of Colleges : 1

Registrar : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/-

Qualifications & Experience :

a) A Masters Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor (Academic Level 11 and above) / eight years as Assistant Professor (Academic Level 12 and above) / Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration Registrar

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education

OR

15 years administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with supporting documents (with 08 nos. of photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University so as to reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 18/09/2023 along with a bank draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2







