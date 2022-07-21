Guwahati: Central government’s decision to allow the use of machine-made polyester national flags from this year by amending the 2002 Flag Code has evoked sharp reactions.

Critics say the Centre’s decision to allow polyester national flags is a death blow to the hundreds of employees mainly women from rural areas engaged in weaving and making khadi national flags.

According to the revised Flag Code of India, the Indian national flag or Tricolour can now be made of polyester and with the help of machines.

The Central government in December 2021 amended the flag code stating the national flag made of polyester or machine-made flags have been allowed.

Before the amendment, only hand-woven and hand-spun flags made of cotton, silk, wool or Khadi were allowed.

According to reports, demand for the Khadi flag has come down drastically since many are now opting for polyester flags.

The hoisting, use and display of the flag is governed by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the tricolour plan as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign launched by the government in the run-up to the 75 years of Independence.

The programme was launched on April 12 to encourage Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale termed the Centre’s decision as ‘another potential scam of crores to help (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s corporate “friends”.’

Another potential scam of crores to help Modi’s corporate “friends” ?



Modi Govt has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga program where it aims to have 1 Indian Flag given to every household in India paid for by the govt.



Now read on for the chronology of this sneaky move ?



(1/4) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 20, 2022

“Another potential scam of crores to help Modi’s corporate “friends”. Modi Govt has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga program where it aims to have 1 Indian Flag given to every household in India paid for by the govt….” Gokhale said in a tweet.