Manipur: Security forces dismantle illegal camps near Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with assistance from the civil police, intensified action against anti-social elements along the Indo-Myanmar border, dismantling three makeshift shelters and training camps in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected anti-social groups operating near Gelmol village under Churachandpur police station, a joint team launched a swift operation on Sunday. Upon sensing the arrival of security forces, the Kuki-Zo activists reportedly fled the area, abandoning various items and equipment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The team subsequently destroyed the illegal structures believed to be used for illicit activities. The operation, which lasted approximately four hours, was part of a larger crackdown targeting underground elements active in the district.

In earlier operations across the region including Changpikot, Siden, H. Kotlia, and Dampi hill areas security personnel recovered a Pumpi mortar. Additional seizures from the Siden Bowel area included a .22 rifle with an empty magazine, a barrel gun, and two Pumpis.

Authorities affirmed that such operations will continue to ensure law and order in the sensitive border district and to curb the activities of underground groups operating in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!