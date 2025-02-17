Churachandpur: Chief Secretary of Manipur, Prashant Kumar Singh (PK Singh), IAS, on Monday, reviewed the law and order situation of Manipur’s volatile Churchandpur district in the aftermath of the arrests of 7 Kuki National Army (KNA) cadres along with arms and ammunition.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles under the 3 Corps Spears on February 14, apprehended 7 KNA activists for their possession of weapons out of their designated camps.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his maiden tour after the state was under the President’s rule on February 13, PK Singh engaged with security officials to review the prevailing situation in the district to address issues affecting the general public especially related to the undergrounds’ anti-social activities.

Accompanying the Chief Secretary was Manipur Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, IPS, and NK Ujjwal, IPS, IGP.

It is worth noting herewith that all together, 25 Kuki-Zo underground groups are under peace talks (Suspension of Operation) with the central government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under the agreement, they are not allowed to move out of their designated camps with the possession of arms and other weapons.

The Chief Secretary also visited Tuibong, Churachandpur district to assess public life and review the district’s civic administration.

He was warmly received by the District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner, Dharun Kumar S, IAS at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat, Tuibong.

During his visit, PK Singh held discussions with representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to understand local concerns.

The Chief Secretary also interacted with displaced Civil Officers and Medical students.