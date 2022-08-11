IMPHAL: The Manipur government has ordered its employees to exit ‘anti-national’, ‘communal’ & ‘separatist’ social media groups.

The Manipur government has also set a deadline of 6pm of August 12 for its employees to exit such groups in WhatsApp and Facebook.

An office memorandum has been issued by Manipur special secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash.

According to the order, if any Manipur government employee fails to exit any such social media groups, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the particular individual for violating certain provisions of All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964.

“It has been noticed that many formal and informal groups on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and other chatgroups are engaged in furthering separatist, anti-national, anti-state, anti-social, communal and divisive agendas which cause disturbance in existing peaceful social harmony and law and order situation of the State,” the memorandum read.

It added: “Whereas, information has been received that many government officials including many senior officers are members of these groups inadvertently or by choice, thereby participating directly or indirectly in the furtherance of such separatist, anti-national, anti-state, anti-social and divisive agendas.”