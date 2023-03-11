Imphal: A havildar of 2nd BN Manipur Rifles (MR) shot dead a 37-year-old man in front of the main gate of the unit in Imphal on Thursday night, an official source said on Saturday.

The guard commander using his licensed pistol gunned down Lukram Monser around 9 pm at Kabo Leikai in Imphal on Thursday.

The deceased is a resident of Uripok Khumanthem lLikai in Imphal west district, the source said.

The deceased along with four friends were coming in a Swift car to purchase Liquor from the canteen of the 2nd Manipur Rifles gate, near Kabo Leikai, about 1 km from Imphal, when the havildar barred their entry.

Following a heated argument, the havildar shot two rounds with his licensed gun.

The police, meanwhile said that the cause of the murder is under investigation and the body of the deceased is in a mortuary for post-mortem, the source informed.

The guard commander identified as Ningthoujam Priyokumar, 54, a resident of Lilong Chajing Awang Leikai is now in police custody.

The licensed gun .32 pistol used in the incident has also been seized by police, the source added.