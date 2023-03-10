Imphal: A couple and a 20-year-old girl have been arrested along with contraband items – heroin powder and ganja in a raid in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Friday.

A joint team of the Thoubal district police station in a raid arrested three drug smugglers along with heroin and ganja.

The arrested individuals have been identified as one Puyam Priyobrata, 28 and his wife Puyam Indrani Devi, 28, and W Nikita, 20, all from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai, about 30 km from Manipur’s capital city Imphal.

The drugs were recovered after being launched a search operation at the residence of Priyobrata at around 11 am on Thursday, a police official said.

A total of seven grams of heroin powder and four kgs of ganja have been recovered from their possession.

They were booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and later handed over to the concerned police station in Manipur for further legal actions, the police added.