IMPHAL: The customs officials of the Imphal branch arrested an alleged drug trafficker and recovered foreign-originated drugs – an estimated wholesale street value of approximately Rs 5.44 crore in Manipur, an official source said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Anti Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division, Imphal branch, intercepted a suspect coming towards Imphal from Churachandpur district on a Honda Activa at around 5 pm on Wednesday, the source informed.

During the inspection, the officials detected huge consignments of Myanmar originating 54, 400 WY tablets smuggling into Manipur.

And then the arrest and seizure were made at Kwakta Bazaar in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the source said on Thursday.

The arrested person was later identified as Gelmilang Thouthang, 32, from Khamenlok Igejang village, Sadar Hills Sub Division of Senapati district of Manipur.

The source said that after questioning him, G Thouthang confessed to having attempted in smuggling the items for the first time.

Custom officials, however, said that he was booked at the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The alleged smuggler along with the seized items and impounded two-wheelers have been handed over to the concerned officials for further legal actions, the source added.