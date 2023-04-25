IMPHAL: A fast track court in Manipur on Tuesday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a 37-year-old man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl under Section 366 IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The Special Judge Fast Track Special Court Number II, Ch Brajachand also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict identified as Nemengcha (alias Memengcha alias Thangtinsem Khongsai alias Sanathoi alias Thoi alias Boisem), son of Eto Khongsai of Saikhul Ng Pheinom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The case dated back to August 25, 2018 when at around 3 pm, the father of the rape victim lodged a complaint with the police.

The father of the victim lodged a complaint to Women Police Station in Thoubal stating that his daughter was induced and kidnapped from Thoubal by the convict to be his wife and sexually assaulted before abandoning her at Uripok area about 1 km from Imphal city, the next day.

The rapist was arrested from Thoubal parking near Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Imphal on August 30, 2018, as per dossier of the court proceedings.

Asem Satyapati, the then sub inspector of Women Police Station, Thoubal and also an investigating officer had submitted a charge sheet against the convict under Section 366 -A IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act for trial.

The Court during its hearings observed that prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the convict and convicted him under Section 366-A IPC (kidnapping) and Section 4 of POCSO Act (sexual assault of minor).

