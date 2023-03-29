IMPHAL: A mass rally cum awareness campaign on the prohibition of child marriage, the POCSO Act, and child rights was organized at the Jiribam district headquarters of Manipur bordering the Cachar district of Assam.

Several people mostly children holding placards took part in the rally.

District Child Protection Department, Jiribam, Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur in association with District Administration, Jiribam organized the mass rally.

The rally started at Jiribam Higher Secondary School and culminated at Inspection Bangalow, Jiribam.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally, the District Child Protection officer of the Manipur government’s social welfare department, Indrani Chongtham said the maximum programme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and child marriage is being organized in the district to bring more awareness to the general public and upcoming generations.

She also said that under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2015, children are categorized as Children in need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Children in Conflict with the Law (CCL).

Child Welfare Committee looks after children in need of Care and Protection while the Juvenile Justice Board monitors Children in Conflict with Law, she informed.

She also elaborated that the District Child Protection Unit under ICPS is a unit that is set up to coordinate and implement all child rights and protection activities at the district level.

She added that it ensures effective implementation of the JJ (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2015.