IMPHAL: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore who had reviewed various centrally sponsored schemes in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday held a discussion with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s presidential office on Wednesday.

The Union Minister before leaving for the national capital said that he would submit a detailed report of the field visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official source said on Wednesday.

During the meeting at Thoubal district headquarters, the Union minister was apprised by its Deputy Commissioner A Subhash Singh about various centrally sponsored schemes taking up in the district.

The Minister advised the district level officers to increase field visits for better monitoring and implementation of schemes that should reach their optimum saturation to reach the 100 per cent target.

Speaking on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Minister instructed officials to adopt an aggressive awareness programme.

He suggested that during the morning prayers programmes in schools, messages regarding the prevention of drug and substance abuse can be included which will create awareness among the students.

He also said that if drug and substance abuse are completely eradicated then there will be a drastic reduction in crime rate, health conditions will be better, and thus improve the economic conditions of the society.

The Minister said each individual has an important role to play in nation-building.

He advised all the officials to perform their duties diligently towards nation building process to achieve the dream of a developed nation by 2047 envisaged under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said the roadmap is to make India a global leader in the field of technology, agriculture, employment, and in other fields.

The meeting was attended by SP Thoubal, Jogeshchandra Haobijam, IPS, ADM B Lokeshor Sharma, and other district level officers. Later, the Minister along with officials inspected the garbage dumping site located in the district.