IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) to set up a centre of excellence for football in Imphal on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey and Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

The Chief Minister took to hjis Twitter handle to announce the signing of the MoU.

He wrote, “I am delighted to announce that an MoU has been signed between the Government of Manipur and All India Football Federation to set up a center of excellence for football. Our football-loving youths deserve the best facilities & guidance. The state government will walk the extra mile to deliver them.”

“The hon’ble Manipur Chief Minister Shri @NBirenSingh and AIFF President Mr @kalyanchaubey signed an MoU to work jointly for the development of football in Manipur and set up a center of excellence. The hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey was present,” the Indian Football Team tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister said the football-loving people of the state especially the youths deserved the best facilities and guidance.

He also assured that the state government will walk the extra mile to deliver them.

N Biren who started his career as a footballer announced that seven more astroturf grounds would be set up across the state as early as possible to produce good footballers in the coming days on the national and international horizon.

The AIFF president K Chaubey also stated that “we will work jointly for the development of football in Manipur”.

K Chaubey also graced the closing ceremony of the first International football tournament held in the northeastern state.

India emerged as the champion of the Hero Tri-Nation international football tournament held at Khuman Lampak Stadium Imphal.

In the final match played on Tuesday night India beat the Kyrgyz Republic 2-0.

In the opening match on March 22, India defeated Myanmar 1-0.

It may be noted that around 100 youths including girls from Manipur are playing in various football clubs across the country which is a part of the income generation for this mendicant state.