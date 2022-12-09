Mumbai: A man in Mumbai was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for sexually harassing a 4-year-old girl in suburban Bandra in 2019.

The accused was 24 years old and he was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact ) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per reports, the accused was arrested after the survivor’s mother filed an FIR with the police.

The mother told the court that her daughter had come home crying on the day of the incident.

The accused according to the victim’s mother took her in his lap, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately.

Following this, a case was registered by the police.