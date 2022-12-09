Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that advertisements for 30 thousand new government jobs would be published before January 30 next year.

Sarma said this after laying the foundation stones of 12 developmental projects worth Rs. 910.13 crore as part of the “Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek” initiative launched by the Assam Government in Morigaon on Thursday.

He said for those who plan to take up entrepreneurship, a new scheme with financial outlay of Rs. five thousand crore would be rolled out.

The Chief Minister further said that the Assam government is working with an aim to provide government jobs to one lakh youth and make 5 lakh youth self-employed.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone of a new Medical College and Hospital at Morigaon, mini stadium at Jagiroad and Manipur and the upgrade of Govt. Polytechnic and ITI into centres of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that a target has been set to make the Medical College and Hospital functional before the assembly election in 2026 and plans are afoot to set up a cancer hospital, B Sc. Nursing College, GNM Nursing School and a Dental College within the Medical College campus.

He further said the government would start enrolment of new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from December 12 and altogether 18 thousand beneficiaries would be included from Jagiroad, Morigaon and Lahorighat constituencies.

Sarma said that ration cards would be provided to five thousand new beneficiaries in the district and steps have been taken to ensure medical facilities up to Rs. five lakh to them under Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana.